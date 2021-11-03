Xavi Wants to Sign Top Manchester United Star When Joins Barcelona Next Summer

Xavi Hernandez is believed to be interested in signing controversial Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

The Spanish gaffer is set to become Barcelona new manager next summer and has named the Frenchman among his four targets

The likes of Dortmund's Erling Haaland, RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo and Sevilla Jules Kounde are also on his wishlist

Xavi Hernandez has reportedly put Paul Pogba among the four players he would love to sign when he becomes Barcelona manager next summer, Mirror, El Nacional.

The Barca legend is believed to have accepted to become the club's new manager after Ronald Koeman was given the boot in the past week.

Xavi Hernandez wants to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba next summer. Image: Mathew Peters

Xavi's whislist for next summer

And according to reports in Spain, the former midfield general has wished Pogba would be among his four major signings in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman's current deal with Man United is set to expire at the end of the season as a new deal is not in his sight at the moment.

Erling Haaland is another major signing Xavi would love to land when he takes over the vacant managerial position at the Camp Nou.

The Norwegian striker is arguably the hottest talent at the moment and the Al Sadd boss believes Barca is the best destination for the youngster.

Highly-rated French defender Jules Kounde who plies his trade with Sevilla and Barcelona academy who play for RB Leipzig completes Xavi's choice of summer signings ahead of next season.

