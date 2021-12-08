Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League following his return to Man United

The Portugal international is on £485,000 a week, while Kevin De Bruyne is second on the list with £385,000 a week

Manchester United goalie David De Gea is on third with £375,000 a week as Jadon Sancho and Aubameyang are on £350,000 a week

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has appeared to be the highest paid footballer with £485,000 a week which is around R10 million in the Premier League which is massive.

The Portugal international recently made a return to Old Trafford where he made his name and the former Real Madrid star has been impressive so far for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo Cristiano in action for Manchester United. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

There is no doubt about the fact that the Premier League in England is one of the most-watched Leagues in the world considering the players who play there and the level of competition.

Are Premier League clubs doing well in Europe?

Last season, Chelsea stunned the clubs in Europe to emerge winners in the Champions League, and Thomas Tuchel and his wards have been impressive also this term.

According to the breakdown on UK Sun, it can be seen that Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the list of highest-paid Premier League stars, while Mohamed Salah is not on top 10.

List of Premier League highest-paid players

Cristiano Ronaldo with £485,000 a week

Kevin De Bruyne with £385,000 a week

David De Gea with £375,000 a week

Jadon Sancho with £350,000 a week

Aubameyang with £350,000 a week

Romelu Lukaku with £325,000 a week

Kai Havertz with £310,000 a week

Raheem Sterling with £300,000 a week

Paul Pogba with £290,000 a week

N'Golo Kante with £290,000 a week

