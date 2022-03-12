Chelsea football club has been placed under the control of the UK Government following sanctions being imposed on the club's owner, Roman Abramovich

Potential buyers have been instructed to approach the UK government if the wish to make an offer on the club

Under current legislation the sale of the club is not possible and would require the government to amend the conditions

Chelsea Football Club is up for offer after the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his connection to Vladimir Putin.

Before the sanctions were imposed, Abramovich had frantically tried to offload the club and promised to donate the net profit to victims of war.

The UK government might be open to offers from potential buyers interested in Chelsea FC. Photo credit: Phil Shephard-Lewis/Popperfoto, Steven Paston/Icon Sport

The Russian billionaire was expecting to fetch £3.9 billion (R76.5 billion) for the prestigious club before the sanctions were imposed.

Following the sanctions, the club is essentially controlled by the government and under current legislation, the club would not be able to be sold.

However, if a buyer did show interest then the government might be prepared to alter the conditions of the sanctions to allow for the club to be sold according to SABC News.

Nick Candy, a British property developer is still interested in making an offer, according to a spokesperson after the sanctions were announced.

Seven oligarchs sanctions in latest response to Russian aggression

Besides Abramovich, six other Russian oligarchs have been sanctioned by the British government. Abramovich's business interests in a steel factory that supplies the Russian military was cited as one of the reasons for him being included in the latest tranch of sanctions.

The billionaire is also subject to a travel ban and cannot make any transactions within the UK in addition to all his assets, including Chelsea FC, being frozen according to The Guardian.

