The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is shaping up after the draw was held a few days ago in Monaco

Defending champions Real Madrid and other teams were paired with top sides in a new format league this season

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with a sports journalist who talked about the favourite team to win the competition

The draw for the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League was held in Monaco on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Several top European clubs got to know their group phase opponents in the new league format proposed by UEFA.

Each team will play eight games against the same number of opponents, which is an increase from the matches played in the group stage in the old format.

The UEFA Champions League Trophy during the 2024/25 Group Stage Draw at Grimaldi Forum on August 29, 2024 in Monaco. Photo: Valerio Pennicino.

Favourite to win the 2024-25 UCL

Real Madrid are the defending champions of the competition, having defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final to win the title last season, but they've not been tipped as favourites to win this season's edition.

Sports journalist Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, named the favourite team to win the UCL this campaign.

The football journalist tipped English Premier League giants Manchester City as the favourites to win the European prestigious club competition.

"Manchester City," he said.

"Why? Pep Guardiola appears to have settled for his unorthodox yet fluid 4-1-4-1 formation that can become a 3-2-4-1 when needed during games.

"It's a difficult system to break down, especially with the calibre of players at his disposal.

"Savio also looks like he will be a good option from the wings, while the return of Gündogan provides quality cover for the core of the team in midfield - Rodri, KdB and Foden."

