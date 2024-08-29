Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the invited guest for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw held in Monaco

The former Manchester United forward was honoured by the European football governing body for his contribution in the UCL

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Portuguese international's looks on the red carpet at the event

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo attended the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw held in Monaco on Thursday evening.

The Al Nassr captain was honoured with an award for the all-time highest scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals.

The Portuguese international is no longer participating in the competition, but his previous performance at the tournament earned him the nickname "Mr Champions League."

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Group Stage Draw at Grimaldi Forum on August 29, 2024 in Monaco. Photo: Valerio Pennicino.

Ronaldo looks hot on red carpet at UCL draw

Ronaldo appeared at the venue of the draw in Monaco, looking dapper in a black suit with an inner white shirt.

The 39-year-old's picture was shared on the UEFA Champions League official handle on X, sparking reactions from fans, some of whom compared his looks to those of his football rival, Lionel Messi.

Netizens hail Ronaldo's hot red carpet look for UCL draw

RonaldoW7 said:

"Messi can only dream of this Aura"

abbilax commented:

"If Aura was a person had to be Cristiano Ronaldo."

kenny_stripes_ reacted:

"Aura, steez, everything. this man is beautiful"

Xandyy_Jay shared:

"They know he's the best. Ronaldo will always be the Greatest. Messi can't be here."

ZiaRandhawa1 wrote:

"UCL still follows the Lad when he ain't even part of it anymore. Talk about Success!"

RapidRover99 responded:

"Cristiano Ronaldo Aura is unmatched."

vangaism wrote:

"Look at his Aura ❤️‍🔥"

African_unifier implied:

"He is no longer in Europe but they are still using him to market their sports. He is a goat 🐐 for a reason."

