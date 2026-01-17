Mamelodi Sundowns will be forced to cope without one of their key squad members when their Betway Premiership campaign resumes next week.

Masandawana are scheduled to take on Orbit College in a league clash set for Monday, 19 January 2026, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with the match set to kick off at 19:30.

The Pretoria-based side will play earlier than usual to make room for their CAF Champions League obligations, before turning their attention to a home encounter against Sudanese giants Al Hilal on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Sundowns to be without Mokoena vs Orbit

Bafana Ba Style will be without Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena for the meeting against the North West-based outfit.

Mokoena is due to begin serving a two-game suspension after receiving his marching orders during December’s league fixture against Siwelele were they dropped crucial points.

As a result, the 28-year-old will also be unavailable for Sundowns’ subsequent league showdown with Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

The former SuperSport United midfielder was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that represented South Africa at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, in which they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

What Sundowns need against Orbit

Mamelodi Sundowns need to secure all three points when they face Orbit College when the second half of the Betway Premiership resumes.

The Brazilians are currently two points behind league leaders Orlando Pirates, and a win would take them above the Sea Robbers.

They are gunning towards their ninth successive league title this season, but Pirates are proving to be a rejuvenated side in the domestic competition this campaign.

