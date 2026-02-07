Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala has spoken candidly about his ambitions of earning a place in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The next edition of football’s biggest tournament will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, running from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Across the Premier Soccer League and the wider South African football landscape, many players are eager to be selected for the national team that will represent the country on the world stage in North America.

South Africa booked direct qualification after finishing top of Group C in the CAF World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria, Benin, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Rwanda were all drawn in the same group but were unable to keep pace with Hugo Broos’ side.

Other African nations already assured of their places include Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Cape Verde, while the Democratic Republic of Congo could still qualify through the play-offs.

Bafana Bafana have since been drawn into Group A, where they will face South Korea and tournament hosts Mexico. A fourth team will be added once the play-off matches are concluded.

Shabalala reflects on World Cup ambitions

Kaizer Chiefs have shown noticeable improvement this season, which has seen them remain in contention for both the Premier Soccer League title and the CAF Confederation Cup.

At just 22, Mduduzi Shabalala has been a key figure in that progress, delivering consistent performances from midfield. The Amakhosi academy product was placed on standby for Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations and featured in the qualification campaign, but he remains grounded.

Shabalala insists his priority is to continue performing at club level, believing that sustained hard work will strengthen his chances of being considered when the final World Cup squad is selected.

“Speculation doesn’t change anything for me. My focus is to work hard and prove myself at my club,” he told the media.

“I’m confident that my chance to represent the country will come at the right time,” he added.

At the most recent AFCON tournament in Morocco, which was won by Senegal, South Africa exited the competition in the last 16 after defeat to Cameroon. Head coach Hugo Broos will be hoping for a far stronger showing when the World Cup kicks off.

Source: Briefly News