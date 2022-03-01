South Africa's darling Rachel Kolisi brought on the feels with a sweet birthday post on Instagram as she celebrated Liyema Kolis's birthday

Liyema and Liphelo, Siya Kolisi's younger siblings moved in with the Kolisis after tragically losing their mom which made Rachel their surrogate mother, a role she took naturally to

Mrs Kolisi captioned a collection of pictures in her post with a heartfelt message that spurred Mzansi to send him their birthday wishes

Rachel Kolisi did not hold back the love in a sweet birthday post to her brother-in-law, Liyema Kolisi, who turned 20 years old.

The post was made up of a collection of family pics featuring the supposedly calm young adult with a part of the message that read:

"You’re the biggest blessing."

This is testament to how grateful Rachel is that Liyema is part of the family.

In an outpouring of love, South Africans on Instagram could not help but wish Rachel's brother-in-law a happy day as well.

Compelled to wish Liyema well, hannahsadiki said:

"Happy birthday @offlame_g, wishing you all of the best."

The collection prompted shirleybird00 to say:

"Hoppity burpday! May the little rhino of happiness forever spit in your direction. Laugh and love big! ❤️"

missqangel also Liyema some love:

"Happiest birthday to him."

