Rachel Kolisi felt the need to celebrate her husband Siya after she heard the news that he was named SA Rugby Player of the Year 2021

Taking to social media, Rachel celebrated in true Kolisi fashion, with an embarrassing picture of Siya lol

The people of Mzansi live for the content that these two deliver, and are so proud of our Captain for his win

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One of the sweetest Mzansi celeb relationships is Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s. Like every other goofy couple, Rachel and Siya love to take the mickey out of one another whenever they get the chance to.

Rachel Kolisi felt the need to celebrate her husband Siya after she heard the news that he was named SA Rugby Player of the Year 2021. Image: Instagram / @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The Springbok captain was recently named SA Rugby Player of the Year 2021 and his wifey could not be more proud.

Rachel took to social media to celebrate her hubby’s victory, and she did so with a rather hilarious snap of Siya. These two are so funny!

She claims this is the face he made when he found out the good news lol.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“When you find out you’re SA rugby player of the year ”

Mzansi celebrates Siya and laughs at Rachel’s hilarious post

The people of Mzansi love Rachel and Siya. Seeing the very them post, fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate SIya and comment on his dashing look.

Take a look at some of the comments

@lubnanadvi said:

“Congratulations to our Captain .... #strongertogether”

@karenkaicaitlyn said:

“So well deserved. ”

@Redbullza said:

“Very well deserved Congratulations @siyakolisi ♥️”

@mamusizwerala said:

“@siyakolisi Congratulations to you captain @rachelkolisi is the first photo pay back for the "sleeping beauty" video on your birthday? Or are you still plotting your revenge? ”

“Kolisi Kollective”: Siya and Rachel launch new platform to bring people together

In other Kolisi family news… Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi have launched a new platform in the hopes of uniting communities and bringing about change in South Africa.

The Kolisi Kollective was launched via a video on Siya's Instagram page. Rachel said that the concept was very close to their hearts.

The platform will act as a portal where small and large donations can be made. The couple recognised that many people are unable to make large donations.

Source: Briefly News