Power couple Rachel and Siya Kolisi are launching a new portal to help bring communities together

The Kolisi Kollective aims to create a portal where people can help and donate to causes close to their heart

Rachel and Siya believe that they can bring communities together, make them stronger and in turn make the country better

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have launched a new platform in the hopes of uniting communities and bringing about change in South Africa.

The Kolisi Kollective was launched via a video on Siya's Instagram page. Rachel said that the concept was very close to their hearts.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi launched their new portal to bring communities together, the Koisi Kollective. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The platform will act as a portal where small and large donations can be made. The couple recognised that many people are unable to make large donations.

Rachel said that it was about bringing people together and this was echoed by Siya when he said that communities can change the world and the stronger the communities are the better the country will be.

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the amazing initiative

worthdebs:

"What an amazing organization, would love to help and be apart of your organization ."

reabetswe_nzi:

"Wow love love this❤️ can't wait to register. So inspiring Fam."

awesomely_azraah:

"Absolutely love what you guys are doing. May you growth from strength to strength ❤️."

creatory_sa:

" Love working with you, @rachelkolisi and your amazing @kolisi_foundation team ."

