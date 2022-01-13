A young woman took to social media to share the amazing news of how peeps helped her raise medical funds

Mimo Mokgosi expressed her gratitude in a tweet after she secured the funds for a Lymphadema drainage machine

The liver transplant survivor has openly shared her health struggles online and Saffas were delighted for her

In the true spirit of Ubuntu Mzansi peeps banded together for the greater good to help a fellow sister in need. Through sharing her story online, liver transplant survivor Mimo Mokgosi was able to raise the funds needed for a Lymphadema drainage machine.

Mimo Mokgosi was able to raise the funds need to buy a Lymphadema drainage machine through the help of her Twitter followers.

Source: Twitter

She shared the good news on her Twitter account:

“In less than 2 hours Twitter helped me raise the funds for the Lymphadema drainage machine. I am forever grateful. Modimo o moholo.”

Lymphedema is a condition caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, part of the immune and circulatory systems. According to the Mayo Clinic, Lymphoedema is most commonly caused by lymph node removal or damage due to cancer treatment. The main symptom is swelling in an arm or leg that may be accompanied by pain or discomfort.

The young woman has shared her journey with her health issues online and Mimo’s positive spirit has inspired many.

Sharing their joy at the recent good news, peeps left her messages of hope and love on the tweet:

@AyandaB16 said:

“Uyathandiwa! (you are loved)”

@Jelani93 wrote”

“This is what we should be doing for each other instead of fighting all day. Next time we should talk about building our own schools, hospitals and businesses to hire our own children in our communities. That's how much money we have between us but we choose to patronize others.”

@ZazaBuccaneer reacted:

“Congratulations sis.”

@Ndumiso_Media commented:

“God is on your side!”

@Mabhenan1 said:

“God is good. I'm so happy for you Mimo.”

@Binkz_McLesh wrote:

“You deserve every good thing that comes your way.”

@Pogisho18405238 replied:

It's reciprocating your genuine spirit also putting yourself out to teach us of your journey and it’s the universe showing that god has your back.”

@temogo_ZA responded:

“I hope the machine works for you sis wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Lady who survived a liver transplant celebrates

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman has celebrated her graduation from university soon after surviving a liver transplant.

Writing on Twitter, the Johannesburg-based Mimo Mokgosi recalled the words of her doctor reassuring her dad that Mimo will not end up in a coffin. She added: I am now a graduate, nowhere close to a coffin. It can only be you LORD.

Briefly.co.za learned that Mimo was diagnosed with hepatitis autoimmune disease in 2008. This necessitated a liver transplant in 2013. Although she survived the transplant, medications caused numerous side effects and she ended up having several illnesses until 2017.

Source: Briefly News