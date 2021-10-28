Jennifer Gates shared a lovely photo of her and her dad from her recent wedding as she celebrated his new age

The 25-year-old noted she was grateful to learn from the dad's example and his desire to help humanity

The beautiful lass also thanked him for his support during her recent wedding to lover Nayel Nassar

Billionaire Bill Gates's daughter Jennifer has celebrated her beloved father as he turns a year older.

Bill Gates and daughter Jennifer in a lovely snap. Photo: jenniferkgates.

The recently married firstborn of Bill and Melinda Gates gushed over her rich dad as she marked his 66th birthday.

She shared a lovely photo of her and Bill from her wedding in which he was sitting on a semi-stone wall while sharing a moment with her.

Jennifer was in her wedding dress with a banquet in her hand while sharing a laugh with her dad.

The 25-year-old said she was grateful to learn from Bill's example of endless curiosity and his desire to help humanity.

She noted she was looking forward to hearing what he will learn in this new chapter of his life.

"Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun," she wrote.

Jennifer also thanked Bill for supporting her wedding to Egyptian American husband, Nayel Nassar.

"Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime," she added.

Fans join Jennifer in celebrations

Many went on the young lady's comment section to heap praises at the family while celebrating Bill's new age.

Here are some of the messages:

Bill celebrates daughter's wedding

The billionaire recently celebrated his daughter Jennifer after getting married, reported Briefly News.

The billionaire was undoubtedly proud of his daughter as he went on Facebook to share a lovely message.

Bill found it difficult to put his happiness into words, saying he was delighted to see them filled with joy.

He said he was proud of what they have accomplished so far and what they will attain in the future.

Bill's ex-wife Melinda French Gates also celebrated her daughter on Instagram, saying how joyous the day was.

She was pleased that they found a way to celebrate the glorious day while maintaining safety during these pandemic times.

