Twitter user @Snoble19 shocked Mzansi with her unique parenting style by motivating her son to clean his room

The genius mom decided to write a letter as the mystical 'Tooth Fairy' in order to get her little boy to clean his room

It apparently worked and South Africans have rushed to her replies section to compliment her for the ingenious mom hack

@Snoble19 on Twitter revolutionised the parenting game with a clever plot to get her son Elijah to clean his room.

The post showed @Snoble19 presenting a handwritten note to Elijah from the magical 'Tooth Fairy'. After reading the note, Elijah quickly rushed to his room to clean up his toys so that the fairy would not get hurt again.

Mzansi gathered in the comments section to compliment not only the parenting style of @Snoble19 but also the handwriting of the 'Tooth Fairy'.

This mom took being a genius to a whole new level when she figured out a way to get her son to clean his room. Image: @Snoble19

The tweet has gained over 3 500 likes in 24 hours. Take a look at the post below:

Read some of the responses left by Saffas below:

@Thabang_TheBang shared:

"Yes. Parenting requires creativity."

@samcholes said:

"Can I steal this?"

@princessandreab tweeted:

"Stealing this for my nephew but can we just pause and appreciate the absolute perfection of this handwriting please. I am actually secretly also keeping it to awkwardly stare at it but don't tell anyone please."

@MotherofEddie asked:

"Got anything for teens and their phones?! Asking for a friend..."

@RobynPorteous tweeted:

"What level of parenting genius have you unlocked here?!"

@fancyfunshy added:

"You win the parenting award of the year hands down and we shall be stealing away."

