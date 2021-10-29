Two Indian brothers have become internet sensations after a video of their artistic skills emerged on social media

The brothers, Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder, can draw anything on their customers' heads using a clipper

They drew late popstar Michael Jackson on the head of one of their customers and many social media users were impressed with the brothers' skills

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Two Indian brothers who work as barbers have been showered with praises on social media after a video of their artistic skills emerged online.

The brothers, Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder made beautiful drawings on their customers' heads and many were impressed with their creativity when the video was shared by @aljazeeraenglish.

The Indian brothers got massive praises on social media for their artistic skills. Photo credit: @aljazeeraenglish

Source: UGC

They drew late pop star Michael Jackson on the head of one of their customers. The brothers also drew the Taj Mahal, a lion, Mickey Mouse, amongst others.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @aljazeeraenglish wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Two barber brothers in India are turning heads with their creative yet realistic hair designs which depict everything from the Taj Mahal to Michael Jackson on their customers' heads.⁠"

Social media reacts

Many social media users were impressed with the brother's artistic skills and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @pass.erby123 said:

"The art will change everyday."

@indianajonezin wrote:

"What??? Brothers been doing this."

@huzaifa3290 commented:

"Productivity level."

@hasankamal11 wrote:

"Desi boys going global. Kudos!"

Barber draws stunning image of Cristiano Ronaldo with scissors

In similar news, a video emerged on social media in which a barber showed his creative skill.

The barber drew an image of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on the left side of a model's head. The image, which was drawn with scissors, looked so real that one would think it was painted.

In recent times, barbers have been showing their creativity and making a point that barbing has gone beyond cutting and hair dyeing. Art is life and people around the world are getting more creative on a daily basis.

Nigerian barbers have also been showcasing their barbing skills and making the profession attractive to those who may be interested in going into it for a living.

Source: Briefly.co.za