Some surprising discoveries have been made inside old abandoned mansions recently found with many things intact.

The reasons for the abandonment of these mansions have many at times been bankruptcy, death and others unexplainable.

One of the abandoned mansions had cars graveyard in it Photo Credit: Topical Press Agency and Abandoned Southeast. Facebook/Steve Ronin

Briefly News examines in this article 4 discovered old abandoned mansions and some findings made therein.

1. An abandoned mansion with 100s of cars in it

Popular explorer Steve Ronin stunned internet users with an old abandoned mansion he discovered with 100s of cars in it like Volkswagen Beetle, Lincoln Continental and so forth.

In the video of the interior , items as beautiful paintings, luxury household furniture and fittings were also found in the mansion.

Steve said the owner of the mansion built in the 1900s could possibly had left it due to bankruptcy. This he arrived at after finding bank statements showing huge debts.

2. A mansion belonging to an investor of the sank 1912 Titanic ship

Peter Widener escaped the tragic Titanic ship that sank in 1912 after refusing to board due to his old age but his mansion is currently wasting away.

The majority shareholder of Titanic Lynnewood Hall mansion located in Pennsylvania, US was built on a 34-acre piece of land and has 55 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms ad well as over 100 rooms.

The property which cost N2 billion to build is up for sale as it is in ruins.

Widener's mansion was inherited by his youngest son after his passing but nothing is said on why the son abandoned it.

3. Old abandoned mansion with cars graveyard, oven and refrigerator

Explorer Steve Ronin again showed off another old abandoned mansion with cars graveyard.

Interestingly, a working oven and refrigerator was also found in this particular mansion situated in the US.

The mansion which was built in the 1890s by a wealthy businessman was passed down to the man's son after his passing.

Unfortunately, the government took over the property over the failure of the man's son to pay up his taxes.

4. Abandoned mansion with luxury clothes and diamond award

Steve Ronin shared on Facebook, a video of a mansion which was abandoned by a white female politician.

According to Steve, the mansion was abandoned after the female politician filed for bankruptcy during her political campaign.

In the mansion which the lady had inherited from her deceased husband, a 1994 diamond award and luxury clothes were found.

