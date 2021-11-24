A 'super home' situated in Sandhurst, Johannesburg is currently on the market for R150 million with a suggested monthly repayment of R1.1 million

The mansion has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a 20-seater cinema with its own bar, a library with a spiral staircase that leads to a wine cellar and much more

The house was just recently listed by Chas Everitt - a real estate agency specialising in super homes - and has already been making nationwide headlines

A luxurious home located in the wealthiest suburb in South Africa is selling for R150 million. The stunning house boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is located in Sandhurst, overlooking Sandton.

The outstandingly spacious three-story abode has luxuries beyond your imagination. With a spa experience containing a salon, gym, sauna, two bathrooms and massage and steam rooms as well as a 20-seater cinema with its own bar, this house is insane.

That's not where the luxury stops though, it also has a private library with a spiral staircase that leads to a wine cellar, a billiards room (pool room), an entertainment bar and a 10-car garage. The payment scheme is wild.

An insanely priced Sandhurst home is dominating headlines with its luxurious amenities. Image: @chaseveritt

Source: Instagram

According to Chas Everitt's website, the monthly bond repayment is R1 185 563.98; this has been calculated over 20 years at 7.25% with no deposit. The over 3 000㎡ mansion's inspiration comes from the former home of Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling's The Manor.

Spelling is known for series such as Dynasty and Beverly Hills 90210. The New York Times revealed that Spelling's home was sold for $120 million in 2019.

Going back to the Sandhurst mansion, it's a peculiar situation as realtors try to find a buyer in a country that has an unemployment rate of 34.4%, as reported by Reuters.

With the country gripped by a global pandemic causing death and major job losses, it's scary to think this 'infinitely stylish' mansion may possibly have a buyer who's drowning in money.

