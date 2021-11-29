The first leg of Wizkid’s MIL concert in London went down over the weekend and the Nigerian star had a lot of surprises for his fans

Midway into his performance, the singer sent the audience wild with excitement as he invited American superstar Chris Brown on stage

Fans on social media who didn’t have the opportunity to attend the concert also raved about the special moment

All roads led to the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, November 28, as Wizkid officially kicked off the first leg of his Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in the UK.

Like previous shows from the MIL tour, Wizkid had a lot of exciting surprises for fans who had been waiting for so long to see him perform in body and flesh.

Chris Brown performs at Wizkid's concert in London. Photo: @wizkidnews

Wizkid performed tracks off the MIL album and also took the audience back in time as he made them sing to some old songs from his days of humble beginnings.

The singer was also joined by Nigerian female songbird, Tems, to perform Essence; a song that has since been crowned as the summer jam of the year.

Watch some clips from the concert below:

Chris Brown’s performance

However, even though the audience thought they had already gotten a good time and their money’s worth, the singer pulled yet another exciting surprise as he invited American superstar Chris Brown on stage.

Wizkid explained how the singer had been the first international music star to receive him with open arms and love.

Watch videos below:

Reactions

Fans who couldn't attend the concert had words of commendation for the singer for putting up a beautiful show.

Read comments below:

waleed_worldbest said:

"The best what a time to be alive."

bright_carlos_ said:

"This one shocked everybody we never expected it."

dollar_mask said:

"Baba no dey make noise big wiz."

e_l_l_abeautyy said:

"Wizzy is bigggggggg."

headboywia said:

"Another Record don set like data."

gannysgoodfood said:

"I suspected Chris Brown was in london for Wiz from when he was seen playing basketball in Tottenham. D crowd will surely enjoy his performance."

