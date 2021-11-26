Heavy K dropped the cover art for his album and what was supposed to be an exciting moment for fans turned into a scrutiny session

Fans could not help but shake the fact that the design looked like a moment of deja-vu and best believe the peeps were vocal about it

After being called a copycat several times online, the rapper finally addressed the case of the matching albums with a pretty good reason

If there's one thing fans will do, it is protecting their favourite artists work and Sun El Musician's fans did just that. Heavy K caught the brunt of it when he released the album art for his upcoming body of work and all followers could do was paint him as unoriginal.

Heavy K explained why his album art looks so similar to Sun El Musicians. Image: @heavykdrumboss

TimesLIVE reports that fans came out guns blazing when they thought that Heavy K was a bit too inspired by Sun El Musician's album art for his project released earlier this year. The peeps questioned the rapper's integrity for openly copying and proudly releasing Sun El's ideas as his own.

Heavy K took to Twitter to shut down the rumour mill before it spiralled out of control. The musician had a perfectly good explanation for the almost identical albums. He explained that it wasn't a case of copying but rather the result of using the same graphic designer, who happens to have a particular style. He said:

"Ave nithanda (you love) idrama! It’s the same designer who did my album cover & Sun El’s of course the guy has his own signature identity, hence the similarities, but ain’t the identical."

