Megan Thee Stallion went on social media to celebrate her graduation from Texas Southern University

The delighted graduate shared a streaming link with fans online who saw her take her majestic walk to pick her degree

The artiste appeared to dedicate the award to her late parents as she noted they would be proud of her

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion has graduated from university and is elated over her achievement.

Megan Thee Stallion (R) in all smiles as she receives her degree. Photo: theestallion.

The famous musician finally got her degree on Saturday, December 11, during a graduation ceremony at Texas Southern University.

According to People, the rapper has been studying hard for something said to be close to her heart despite her success in music.

Going on Twitter and Instagram, Megan finally revealed that she was graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Health Administration.

She even shared a streaming link for her graduation ceremony with her fans online, and many watched her walk across the stage with her gown and cap.

Megan posed for photos as she picked her degree with others in her midst, asking for selfies while recording her big moment on their phones.

On her Instagram, she said her parents must have posthumously celebrated her and thanked everyone for the love they had shown.

"Meg Thee Graduate, I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today," she wrote.

