A video of a lady on her wedding day has gone viral on social media over her funny choice of makeup

In the video, the lady is seen wearing a rather loud shade of makeup which does little to flatter her

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with many people questioning the makeup artist's job

Makeup fees vary, depending on the artist, as one can get a good makeup job for as low as N5,000 (R175) and as high as over N100k (R3.5k).

However, while makeup styles vary, not every makeup artist is as talented as they present themselves to be.

This appears to be the case as seen in a trending video.

In the video shared by @krakswtv, the lady is seen sporting very loud makeup.

Not only was the foundation several shades too light for her skin tone, but the brows, eyeshadow and lip stain were also applied poorly.

Social media users' reactions

iamlarrry_jayy:

"They look scared of themselves lol."

m.i_jnr:

"Lmao you suppose jail this make up artist see as you look like nightmare."

realiquo:

"That makeup artist is her husband ex."

mhizoti:

"The make up artist use candle light na why."

precious_la_cutebae:

"make up artist from hell."

beautybyrmd:

"You are too expensive , my husbands sister Cousin will do it cheaper … na them be dis . No Dey manage makeup artist for your big day, na once in a life time."

e.d.i.d.i.o.n.g.a.w.a.k:

"Shey na Nokia 3310 torch dem use do the make up?... What nonsense."

nhaomiestephens:

"Can't tell me nothing, makeup artist and bride get beef!"

ebhodaghe_faith:

"Why you gonna do someone like this on their special day."

