A homeless man identified as Dave Tally had to make a tough decision not many people would have taken if faced with same challenges that bedevilled his life

One fateful day in 2012, Dave who volunteers with a social service organisation called Tempe Community Action Agency found an abandoned backpack on a train

The abandoned backpack which belonged to a university student contained $3,300 (R49, 590) and a laptop

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The life of a homeless man was changed for good following the hard decision he took after finding an abandoned backpack on a train.

The US man identified as Dave Tally had in 2012 stumbled on the backpack which contained $3,300 (R49, 590) and a laptop.

He didn't think twice about returning it. Photo Credit: YouTube/ABC News

Source: UGC

Dave took a hard decision

Spotlight Stories reports that Dave not minding his predicament and without giving it a second thought took the backpack along with all in it to Tempe Community Action Agency, where he volunteers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Huffington Post, Dave stated that he wouldn't wish anyone to go through what he went through in life. Dave said that he didn't take the money because it wasn't his to take and that it wasn't earned.

"There’s a lot of things I could have taken care of, but the fact of the matter was it was not my money. I didn’t earn it."

The owner of the backpack found

Dave's social service organisation eventually found the owner of the backpack and it turned out that it was a student of Arizona State University who had been on his way to buy a used car.

The student, named Brace Belanger, had thought he would never see the bag again as it was lost for five days. News of Dave's honesty spread like wildfire and marvelled people, particularly because he chose not to take the money despite being poor.

This inspired people to donate money to him. He got donations of well over R120k, as well as job offers.

Honest man returns wallet full of cash despite needing money

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on Patson Mandla. The honest man took to Facebook to share the story of how he did what was right despite his circumstances.

Mandla was at Auto and General Park when he found a wallet full of cash in the men's restroom. He revealed that for a moment he was tempted to take the money because he was broke.

However, his integrity stopped him from doing it and instead he made sure the wallet got back to its rightful owner.

Source: Briefly News