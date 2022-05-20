Meta (Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg is an excited man as he is celebrating ten years of marriage with his cherished wife, Priscilla Chan

The two got married in a low-key wedding attended by less than 100 guests who thought they were coming to celebrate Chan's graduation

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Zuckerberg showed off their wedding photo which they had recreated to celebrate the day

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are celebrating a whopping ten years in marriage.

Priscilla Chan (l) Mark Zuckerberg (r). Photos: Mark Zuckerberg.

Source: UGC

Coupled achieved milestone

The elated Zuckerberg who is also very proud that the couple has achieved this milestone also described their life as full of adventure.

The two got married in Zuckerberg's backyard in a low-key ceremony that only included less than 100 guests.

"10 years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures," posted an excited Zuckerberg on his Facebook page.

While celebrating with his wife and online followers, Zuckerberg fished out a photo from their wedding day to show how far they had come.

"And the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago!" he said.

Comments from netizens:

Rajan Singh:

"Mark Zuckerberg The world's most beautiful surat photos very beautiful pictures Very nice. Good wishes many many congratulations."

Vivian Wu:

"Awww I love this, and now with the girls’ playhouse in the picture. Congratulations and happy anniversary, Mark and Priscilla!"

Mohsin Jafar:

"Happy anniversary to you both. You both look like a modern-day Cinderella story."

Abospitter:

"Stay blessed King. True love is everything. I’m glad you’re enjoying your blessings with your soulmate by your side."

Baraa Habab: ·

"Congratulations Mark & Priscilla, I wish you a life full of vitality and constant activity with happiness."

Kimutai Kemboi:·

"Awesome. In some relationships, this could be the 10th partner. Happiest anniversary and more to come."

Chris Ani ·

"We will see another decade of you both enjoying and changing the world... love it Mark...congrats again."

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

In a previous story by Briefly News, Facebook's CEO Mark and wife Priscilla Chan, have promised to donate 99% of their wealth to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).

The CZI is seeking to control and eliminate all human diseases and also improve the quality of education around the world.

The donation will go towards providing necessary but expensive tools used by teachers, doctors and scientists to help them achieve their goals.

