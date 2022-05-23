A rare white buffalo grabbed the attention of hundreds who rushed to the Tarangire National Park recently

The natural wonder was sighted by many tourists in an area where animals gather to drink water at the park

Conservationists say just one out of every 10 million buffalo born are white, and they are also considered sacred

Hundreds of Tanzania residents are flocking the Tarangire National Park to catch a glimpse of a rare white buffalo which was sighted at the park.

The buffalo was spotted on Monday, May 16, in an area where animals gather to drink water at the park causing many tourists who were in the reserve to start following him.

Rare White Buffalo Spotted in Tanzanian National Park, Attracts Tourists

A report by Citizen Tanzania showed the buffalo was bigger than the rest of the herd, and most of the time, it was standing in the middle, further attracting researchers to the area.

"Have you ever seen this Buffalo in Tarangire? We have so much for you to see here, Karibu sana," Tarangire captioned a photo of the buffalo on its Facebook page.

From the look of things, the white buffalo has been part of the herd for a while now, given its association with the others.

According to some observers, the buffalo could have been born in the peripheries of the park.

White buffalos are rare, according to conservationists, just one out of every 10 million buffalo born are white, and they are also considered sacred amongst specific communities.

The Tarangire National park is located slightly off the popular northern Tanzania Safari Circuit, the park lies between the meadows of Masai Steppe to the southeast and the lakes of the Great Rift Valley to the north and west.

Within the northern part of Tarangire is the permanent River Tarangire, also known as the park's lifeline, particularly in the dry season when most of the region is dry.

The river flows northwards until it exits the park in the northwestern corner to pour its waters into Lake Burungi.

