A viral video has shown the moment an empty van was converted into a nice but very tiny apartment

To manage space well, the chairs in the vehicle were made in such a way that they could be converted into a bed at night

Among those who reacted to the video were peeps who had an issue with the way the toilet was merged with the bathroom

An Instagram handle @tinyhousebeauty_ has re-shared a video that showed the moment a minivan was converted into an apartment by a lady (@deannadunn).

In a video, the back of the van which looks cleared out has both sides padded and furnished with an overhead cabinet.

Many people praised the attention that went into the remodelling. Photo source: @deannadunn

Beautiful conversion

After flooring the van, more gadgets like a table freezer were moved in. Under one of the chairs in the van was a battery to run the appliances in the house.

A section of the van has a cute small bathroom. A kitchen was also added to give it a complete home feel. Some people did not like that the toilet was merged with the bathroom.

The chair and table can be converted to bed when it is night and a TV pulled out for a nice entertainment night.

Watch the video below:

Check out some of the reactions below:

jamiemaserati said:

"You sh*it in the shower?"

nicol.loraine said:

"@christineleannn build me this please and thank you."

@mel.melshark said:

"The time and effort it took to not just build this beautiful van, BUT THIS REEL! Absolutely amazing and so well made @deannadunn."

not.johncena said:

"I hate when everything's clustered up like that."

ma_ria_car said:

"️It! How long/which size is the van?"

mzde1908 said:

"Lost me with the shower.."

cunninghamoburke said:

"10! One of the best van conversions I've seen. Nice."

noboxes said:

"Definitely a 10, all the way round! Well done!"

