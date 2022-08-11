Elon Musk recently shared that growing up in South Africa was difficult on him and opened up about his struggles with bullying

The Telsa CEO said that the country is a violent place and that he often got into physical fights even if he did not want to participate

However, the South African born billionaire claims that the bullying and acts of violence helped him grow into a stronger person

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - Elon Musk has opened up about the difficulties he faced while growing up in South Africa. The billionaire recalled his violent encounters in the country and said it helped him grow a thicker skin.

Elon Musk ruffled feathers after opening up about his bullying struggles in South Africa. Image: Win McNamee & Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

Musk, who has built an empire for himself in several sectors, believes that his less than pleasant experiences played a role in “toughening” him up. The South African-born billionaire was interviewed on the Full Send Podcast and said the country is a “very violent” place and that he was a victim of physical bullying.

He added that he was often involved in fights he did not want to be in.

According to TimesLIVE, Musk was also vocal about his struggles with bullying at Pretoria Boys High school. The Tesla CEO claimed that he was unhappy at the school.

However, the school’s headmaster Bill Schroder scoffed at the allegations, saying that there was no evidence that Musk was treated poorly while at the school.

The billionaire’s statements left some social media users angered, while others rushed to his defence:

@Porschephile_1 said:

“Nonsense. The only violence he ever experienced was that he was bullied at school and had to change from one school to another. Liar, liar pants on fire.”

@Mahleka9 commented:

“What experience he is lying maybe in some townships but definitely not Pretoria.”

@SeanP88ZA posted:

“South Africa IS violent. He isn’t wrong. Anyone who disagrees only needs to open any newspaper on any day to see proof.”

Elon Musk spills the tea on why he left Mzansi at the age of 17, blames the South African Army

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a video circulating on social media has caught the eye of South Africans after world-renowned businessman Elon Musk shared his reasoning behind leaving South Africa.

In a clip posted on TikTok by user @incomeparent, Musk revealed that he left Mzansi at the young age of 17 as a way to avoid being forced into the South African Army.

Source: Briefly News