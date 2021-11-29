A snippet of an interview with SpaceX founder Elon Musk has shed some light on the reason why he left SA

The interview got Mzansi talking after Musk told him that he left SA at 17 in order to avoid joining the South African Army

Musk expressed a distaste towards the approach of the South African Army towards black people during his time in SA

A video circulating on social media has caught the eye of South Africans after world-renowned businessman Elon Musk shared his reasoning behind leaving South Africa. In a clip posted on TikTok by user @incomeparent, Musk revealed that he left Mzansi at the young age of 17 as a way to avoid being forced into the South African Army.

Born in Pretoria, the founder and current CEO of SpaceX is the richest man in the world with a whopping nett worth of over $255 billion. With his heart set on improving the lives of humanity and the environment, Musk has dedicated a large portion of his time and focus to the pursuit of coal alternatives for generating power.

In the interview, Musk stated:

"Spending two years suppressing black people didn’t seem to be a great use [of the] force.

Read some of the comments left by TikTok users below:

@youdontsay31 asked:

"Do you think my guy misses pap and wors?"

@tee_k_mayne shared:

"Image Elon walking barefoot at a mall in SA."

@mozkow8 wrote:

"As a black South African, I say thank you for refusing to participate in oppressing us. May you keep succeeding."

@elsondoesit commented:

"I knew he was EFF this one."

@megaboymcyt added:

"The richest person in the world grew up in one of the poorest countries."

World's richest person Elon Musk sells R76 billion of Tesla stock following social media poll

Previously, Briefly News reported that Musk sold $5 billion (R76 618 500 000) worth of Tesla Inc.'s stock following a social media poll asking his 63 million followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car company.

The businesses shares dropped by approximately 16% just two days after the poll results were in favour of him selling the 10%, it regained ground mid-week. The world's richest person's trust also sold about 3.6 million shares in the car company, amounting to about $4 billion.

Musk often creates controversy on Twitter and his poll about selling some of his stake in Tesla created quite the buzz online. He made it seem as though his proposal stemmed from a debate over billionaires avoiding paying taxes.

