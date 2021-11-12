Elon Musk followed through on a recent Twitter poll he shared by selling $5 billion (R76 618 500 000) of his stock in Tesla

Musk shared a poll on the bird app asking his followers if he should sell 10% of his shares and his 63 million followers voted in favour of this

Musk hinted that the proposal came from the debate that the world's richer half tend to avoid paying their taxes

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk recently sold $5 billion (R76 618 500 000) worth of Tesla Inc.'s stock following a social media poll asking his 63 million followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car company.

The businesses shares dropped by approximately 16% just two days after the poll results were in favour of him selling the 10%, it regained ground mid-week. The world's richest person's trust also sold about 3.6 million shares in the car company amounting to about $4 billion.

Musk often creates controversy on Twitter and his poll about selling some of his stake in Tesla created quite the buzz online. He made it seem as though his proposal stemmed from a debate over billionaires avoiding paying taxes.

According to Bloomberg, Musk failed to mention in his posts on Twitter that he has millions of stock options that he needs to exercise before August 2022. Musk's poll sent the stock tumbling and wiped a whopping $50 billion from his nett worth.

A report by BBC revealed that Musk explained that he does not receive a salary from Tesla as he only has stock in the company.

Social media reacts to Musk's bold decision

@msnadrn wrote:

"First time ever I felt that my vote actually matters."

@Robert_A_Wolfe shared:

"I am astonished at how many folks are buying the "Elon Musk lost a Twitter poll" explanation for him raising $5B in cash by selling some Tesla stock."

Dustin Brown commented:

“He could give me a tesla and use it as a tax write-off Elon Musk.”

Ernie Fletcher added:

”What does he know about the market that we don’t? No one unloads continuous earning stocks on a whim.”

