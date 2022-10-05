In a heart-warming gesture, a pilot made a special announcement on a flight for a woman who beat cancer

The heartwarming video shows a pilot on a Southwest Airlines flight acknowledging the battle taken up by the passenger who is now cancer-free

Oldham was seen sitting clueless in her seat, unaware of this coming gesture, and after the announcement, the passengers began applauding

When Jyrl Oldham became cancer-free in August, she knew she had to do something big to celebrate. Little did she know she'd get a surprise shoutout for her triumph over a loudspeaker!

Pilot Surprises Woman Who Beat Cancer with Sweet Gesture on Flight, Video Goes Viral

Cancer-free woman boards plane

Jyrl's challenging road began in March 2021 when she received a cancer diagnosis. Unfortunately, she was also pregnant at the time.

After almost passing away during one of her treatments, she thought a vacation was necessary to prove to cancer it had not won, and she still had the strength to continue with life.

“She started treatments ASAP after her daughter was born in August 2021,” said a friend, Valeri Jones.

Hawaii was Oldham's destination, along with Jones and the friend who shared the video on Instagram

But she had no idea what was in store for her as soon as she boarded the plane. Her husband Garrison arranged a special surprise ahead of time with the help of the airline.

Woman is surprised

Oldham's surprise could be seen on her face as the captain said:

“I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest on today’s flight. We have a passenger who’s headed to Hawaii with us today to celebrate her victory over late-stage cancer."

The captain continued:

“She fought valiantly and is now cancer-free. Please join me in giving her, Jyrl Oldham, a round of applause.”

Oldham's husband is reported to have written an email to Southwest Airlines ahead of the flight and printed a letter for the flight attendant.

“Jyrl, who is a former pilot herself, loved the announcement and was elated at the reaction the passengers on the plane gave her. It was a great way to kick off our trip,” Jones said.

