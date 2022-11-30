A woman on TikTok named Jackie Li had disclosed that she recently broke up with her boyfriend because of R122,98

Jackie's bone of contention is that her boyfriend of four years asked for a refund of the money after he spent it on buying her medicine when she was unwell

A TikTok user from Hawaii named Jackie Li has indicated that she dumped her boyfriend after he asked her to give back the money he used on buying her medicine when she was unwell.

Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend After He Asked For Money He Spent on Her Medicine

Jackie disclosed that she had been dating the now-ex-boyfriend for over four years before the incident tore them apart.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman who had a cold sent her lover for DayQuil medicine, only for him to demand that she pays back the $7 (R122,98) he had spent.

"I was feeling really sick and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,' she narrated.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, Jackie recalled going to sleep shortly after her boyfriend brought the medicine.

She expressed her shock on the day she woke up to a message from her man demanding a reimbursement.

"I wake up and he has Venmo charged me $7 for this medicine," she lamented.

Jackie added that the experience taught her to always get into a relationship where partners don't obsess over money spent on each other.

"I think I prefer a relationship where it's like, 'Hey, I'll get this, you get that the next time,' and we're not keeping track of our expenses, dollar by dollar,' she continued.

Jackie stated that she regrets getting into such a relationship but is glad they are not together anymore as it clearly wasn't meant to be.

Public reactions

Her sentiments also let many others shocked, with most of them indicating that they would gladly buy medicine even for simple friends and not ask to be paid back.

"Four years for medicine? What kind of boyfriends y'all having?" one questioned.

"I would do that for a coworker without asking for reimbursement. Like literally when someone calls out of work I ask if they need meds," said another.

'I would buy cold medicine, no charge, for even my mildest of an acquaintance,' added a third.

Woman dumps boyfriend at airport after his mom booked whole family 1st class plane tickets except her

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman took to her Reddit account to share details of how she dumped her boyfriend because his mother, identified as Becky, supposedly "mistreated her."

The woman indicated that Becky booked the whole family on first-class tickets and then booked her a coach ticket for a trip to Cabo.

According to the lady, her boyfriend did nothing to assist her during the embarrassing moment at the airport which was why he broke up with him.

