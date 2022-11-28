A Nigerian man took himself out using his wife's ATM card and shared her reaction on social media

His wife, who wasn't aware at first, found out and lamented before him on his return from the outing

Without responding to her, he smiled sheepishly as he enjoyed the ice cream and popcorn he bought with her money

A woman was unhappy after she found out that her husband used her ATM card to take himself out without her knowledge.

In a hilarious video on TikTok, the man sat in the house while enjoying the ice cream and popcorn bought with his wife's money.

He smiled sheepishly as she lamented before him.

The funny man smiled sheepishly while he ate as his wife lamented before him over his action.

Via the TikTok handle @loveandcruise, the Nigerian couple entertains netizens with lovely made-up videos of themselves.

His action in this video divided netizens, with the majority taking sides with his wife.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Anastaseer_ said:

"Blood must flow."

ifyloveth4 said:

"My guy say the spoon dey do slow motion for he hand nah he use hand."

israelalimi said:

"First to do no dey pain. Ride on sir. I dey your back."

finahfeh said:

"Have been feeling sad since this morning but this jus cracked me upthis is so me...... vawulence for 2 weeks with hubby."

Tee-kay said:

"You just performed a miracle... did you know she could speak in tongues."

Kirirkiristar said:

"Me that will use my money and buy something and I will still cry . I wouldn't rest until he replace it like five times."

