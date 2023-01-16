A confident and brave little girl has gone viral after making a cow obey her even without saying a word

In a TikTok video, the girl approached the cow from a distance and used her body language to make it lie down

She then went on to play with the cow, making people believe that she is a close friend of the animal

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A girl who is able to make a cow obey her has gone viral after her video with the animal emerged on TikTok.

In the video posted by @jallikkatulove7, the girl confidently approached the tethered cow in a manner that suggests they are friends.

The girl interacted with the cow and it obeyed her. Photo credit: TikTok/@jallikkatulove7.

Source: UGC

There was another cow also tethered in the same place but the girl only interacted with the one she seemed to be familiar with.

Little girl plays with a giant cow

When she got to the cow, she squatted and made sure the animal saw her do it. It did not take time before the giant cow copied her moves and lay down on all fours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The little girl then went on to play with the cow, lying on its back as if she wanted to sleep. The video currently has over 3.1 million views and 78.9k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ken said:

"The love and compassion the bull & kid have is really great."

@nicholasochieng79 commented:

"I've just realized they are friends."

@Daniel Jonathan said:

"That's wow, amazing."

@Gunasingam_0604 reacted:

"Amazing beautiful."

@Ruth Ngei said:

"Wow...mutual love."

@luoreigns Worldwide said:

"Woah! She is black like me. Beautiful."

@mozQ said:

"Wow. The communication and friendship is magical. She is adorable."

Viral video of a baby making facial gestures

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a baby made funny facial expressions as he interacted with adults.

The parents of the baby posted a video of how he made funny faces and rolled his eyes in a conspiratorial way.

The boy quickly went viral and gathered fans online. Some people say he has many secrets to spill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng