Video of Family Hosting Birthday Party for Their Dog Sparks Mixed Reactions

There are levels to the demonstration of love for pets and a Nigerian family has raised the bar on this

In a video making the rounds on the internet, the family organized a birthday celebration for their dog as it attained a new age

The celebrating pet was made to sit on the dining as it put off the cake candlelight and helped itself to chocolates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian family has stirred reactions by reason of their showcase of pet love.

The unidentified family treated the dog named Kash to a beautiful celebration on the occasion of its first birthday.

The celebrant wore a customized fancy hat Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

Source: UGC

In a video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, a nice cake with the dog's name was presented to the pet.

Kash who wore a fancy birthday hat was made to blow out the candle amid cheers.

Nigerians react to the birthday celebration for a dog

Many dog lovers hailed the family while others passed funny remarks about it.

@itzjay50 commented:

"Only pet lovers can understand such love! Your pet is a part of your family! However hopefully that’s not chocolate cause na kill you wan kill that dog so."

@seeker_ib wrote:

"Things like these should not be making its way to the Internet, the government will see this and think we are all doing well now."

@mamadaoro said:

"These people do too much. Calabar people won’t be happy with this new development."

@egomichael stated:

"Dogs don't eat chocolate it is dangerous for them..I think that has some choco."

@iam_onyi_empire reacted:

"Dog don first me blow birthday candle..this life sef."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Man holds burial ceremony for his dog

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had organized posh burial for his dog.

Tim Beville Jr. treated the passing away of his dog named Dexter like that of a cherished human as he also created a condolence register for the domestic animal as well as made customized booklets bearing Dexter's image.

In a Facebook post he made on Tuesday, May 4, Tim appreciated all his friends and well wishers that graced the burial ceremony as he shared pictures from the occasion.

It was also observed that a lying-in-state took place for late Dexter. Tim's Facebook post got massive reactions as people tried to console him over his loss.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za