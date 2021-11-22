In Esperanza, Argentina a woman was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and in the eight years since then, her body has 'cured' itself of the virus

The case was published in a medical journal which referred to the woman as the 'Esperanza patient' and acknowledged her case as the second of its kind in history

Previously, HIV patients have been able to curb the virus using stem cell transplants but the woman in this case not receiving any transplants makes it unique

ARGENTINE - A woman in Esperanza, Argentina's immune system healed itself from HIV. This is the second known case in the world of someone's body clearing itself of the virus.

Archives of Internal Medicine, a medical journal, published this case study which referred to the woman as the "Esperanza patient."

According to the journal, doctors tested over a billion of the patient's cells and could not find an HIV infection in any of them. The woman, whose identity remains anonymous, was first diagnosed with HIV in 2013.

How the process works

The woman had HIV-1, which is the most prevalent form of HIV in the world, as 95% of HIV positive people have this type. HIV-2 is a less infectious strain of the virus. 68% of South Africans who have HIV used ARV (antiretroviral treatment).

However, News24 reports that there have been other cases of people who were diagnosed with HIV and, without ARV, defeated the virus. This was achieved by using stem cell transplants, which are referred to as "elite controllers."

These cases were in Berlin and London respectively. The London case was a man who received stem cells from a donor who is part of the 1% of people whose genes protect their bodies from contracting HIV.

Reactions to Esperanza patient

