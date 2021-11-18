A young PhD student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal is breaking barriers with her research on HIV and traditional healers

The discipline of Traditional Medicine student's abstract of her research was selected as Track A's best in the Basic Science section

The student will be joining clinicians, health professionals and other researchers at the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa

Khanyisile Mngomezulu is a PhD student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She is studying the discipline of Traditional Medicine. Recently, her abstract (a summary of the major aspects of her paper) was selected as the best in the Track A: Basic Science section.

Mngomezulu will deliver her paper at the International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa in December. She will be joining health professionals, researchers and clinicians who will be sharing their intelligence in terms of ideas on HIV/AIDS and other STIs.

Her study is called 'Investigating the Potential of Traditional Medicines in Reactivation of Latent HIV-1'. Its focus is on locating medicinal plants - used traditionally - that have the ability to reactivate dormant HIV using models from labs.

This young student's abstract of her research was voted best in the Track A: Basic Science section. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal

Source: Facebook

According to a statement released by UKZN, Mngomezulu says her research may potentially locate an end to the problem of HIV treatment. She explained that a large amount of the population tends to rely solely on traditional medicine from healers and that their work is highly neglected.

She explained that the project gathered traditional medicines that were obtained from healers as part of community engagement with medicine that is already displaying impressive anti-HIV activity.

Mngomezulu added that the next step in her project is to validate the effectiveness of the medicine. Take a look at UKZN's post about her below:

Read some of the comments left for her:

Nkosikhona Deric Madondo said:

"This must be celebrated... Super proud of you Ms Dlakadla."

Nolwazi Mpontshane shared:

"A massive congratulations to Khanyisile Nkabayenkosi Mngomezulu. Keep that 'UKZN' flag up there girl!!!"

Mbali Silangwe added:

"My skwiza. We are very proud of you Dali."

