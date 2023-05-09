Dubai Driver Spends R282 Million on World's Most Expensive Number Plate "P-7"

One man spent big bucks at a charity event and his generous act is grabbing headlines across the world

The Dubai driver has made history for buying the world's most expensive number plate during a public auction held at Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah

The number plate "P-7" was sold for a whopping $15 million, which translates to R282 million, a testament to the extravagant lifestyle people lead out there

Dubai is known for its luxurious lifestyle, and it seems that its residents will go to any length to stand out from the crowd.

Dubai Driver Spends KSh 2 Billion on World's Most Expensive Number Plate:"P-7"

The latest example of this is a Dubai driver who spent a staggering R282 million on the world's most expensive number plate - "P-7."

According to the Guinness World Records, the plate was bought during an auction held at Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah meant for charity.

The funds generated from the sale were directed towards the One Billion Meals initiative, spearheaded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The campaign was undertaken with the aim of assisting marginalized individuals worldwide during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Personalised number status symbol in UAE

Dubai is known for holding auctions for unique number plates, and many people in the UAE consider owning a personalised number plate as a status symbol.

The purchase of the world's most expensive number plate by the Dubai driver is a testament to the extravagant lifestyle of the city's residents.

However, the R282 million price tag for "P-7" registration number is unprecedented and has made headlines around the world.

While some people may see this purchase as frivolous, others see it as an investment given that the value of unique number plates has been known to appreciate over time.

