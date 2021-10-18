A young man got tongues wagging as he styled himself in a Scottish way at his wedding held

Many people who probably were not familiar with that kind of dressing found his 'skirt' wearing hilarious

Many social media users who reacted to his dancing video at the wedding reception described him as the queen of boys

A young man has given people much to talk about as he appeared at his wedding reception dressed like a Scotsman.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, the man wore a pleated skirt with long white socks. Atop the skirt is a suit matched with a bow tie.

The groom danced well on his wedding day. Photo source: @instablo9ja

He rocked the dressing proudly

As he danced with his wife, wedding guests surrounded him and sprayed the groom money. Despite being in a skirt, the man attempted a gbese move, an act that got cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 54,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

ha_lee.ma_ said:

"I just like how this country is so entertaining with all the struggles."

acg.gram said:

"Scotland Inside United State Of Benin."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"This is a Scottish inspired dressing, u local champions will still shout."

official_eddy92 said:

"This is not a skirt o, it’s called a Celt, a traditional wear for Celtic men."

toviaogun said:

"He’s from Scotland I guess, that’s how Scottish men dress over here."

broda_henry said:

"This is so innovative, this guy is a genius, tbh."

Man marries woman who responded to his DM

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a couple, Ameenu and Yetunde, showed people how the internet can be used to find lasting love that leads to marriage.

In a post with photos that were shared online, Ameenu on one morning in 2018 sent Yetunde a DM, introducing himself.

After that, he asked after the lady's welfare. He then went ahead to tell the lady he has been noticing some of her posts. To his DM, the lady said she has been doing fine. The rest from there led to them being a happy couple.

Source: Briefly.co.za