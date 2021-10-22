A 91-year-old grandma was lovely celebrated by her family and grandchildren on her birthday as she danced to her favourite song

One of her grandchildren said he is amazed that the woman is still so full of strength at that old age

Many people who reacted to her video were also amazed by the love she was shown as they wished her more joyful years

A 91-year-old woman was so excited on her birthday that she could not stop dancing. To celebrate her special day, her family had to organise a small party for her.

In a video reshared by Good News Movement, the 91-year-old could be seen rocking to sweet music as family members danced with her.

The woman danced gently to her song. Photo source: @isaiahfreemanmusic

She is still strong

Posting the video on his Instagram page, @isiashfreemanmusic said that he is so excited his grandma is strong on her birthday.

He said he hopes to have the same strength as hers when he gets to his 90's. He revealed that the woman still loves her favourite music.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

kellsmania said:

"This is the vibes people are referring to when they say 'you know the vibes'."

sharonlinnorahs said:

"How to grow up like Grandma? The style, the moves, the figure, the dress."

tiffany1992photo said:

"She's amazing, go granny."

lisak476 said:

"Yes, I hope so too! God bless her, sweet Mary Elizabeth. And Happy birthday to you! May you feel celebrated and filled with love all day!"

turkeylady54 said:

"She’s got the moves! Happy birthday to this beautiful lady!"

Another grandma celebrated

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a lady identified as Susan Solomon got many people talking on social media after she shared a photo of her grandma on Wednesday, April 21, the same day Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday.

Responding to the Royal Family's post on the platform, the lady said that just like the queen, her grandma is also celebrating her 95th birthday.

Susan attached a snap of her smiling grandma to the post. Congratulations poured in as people wished Susan's grandmummy a wonderful birthday celebration.

