A lady has taken to social media to celebrate finally getting married to a man who had been ignoring her on Facebook

The newly wed identified as Jennifer Esin shared her chats with the man she had met on the platform 4 years ago

Celebrating her triumph, the lady advised her fellow women to go for what they like when they see it

A lady's perseverance has finally paid off as she recently tied the knot with a man who had been ignoring her chats on social media platform Facebook.

The lady Jennifer Esin revealed in a Facebook post that she met her heartthrob 4 years ago on the social media platform.

She chatted him up 4 years ago Photo Credit: Jennifer Esin

According to her, she kept at chatting him despite being always ignored by the man. She wrote in Pidgin English that giving up wasn't an option.

She kept chatting him despite being ignored

Jennifer, celebrating her 'lovely' victory, told ladies to go for what they like when they see it.

She wrote:

"How I chatted this young man on Facebook 4yrs ago even when he nor respond to my chat I still push I nor give up o

"If you see waiting you like my sister, go for it

"Warri nor Dey carry last, and I finally got him! "

Social media reacts

George Klinton said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Once again, forget the fools that says I don't give strangers my number "

Rhema Eyoh opined:

"Some ladies won't have this boldness instead they'll feel like they've arrived.

"A Guy will chat a lady , she'll be forming what I don't know.

"Yet you'll be singing somebody's son will find you one day.

"See your mate , she took a bold step and now she's happily married."

Gift Love remarked:

"Sharp woman Warri no dy carry last at all,e no easy for u to order for waiting u like any way congrats big Sist ur new home is bless."

Okah Henry Osinachi Extention reacted:

"So na you even chick the nigga?? No wonder, I talk am To fine good oh! Chai God when "

