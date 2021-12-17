A viral video showing a rowdy bank hall has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians who relived bad banking experiences

An Instagram handle, @instablog9ja, that shared the video claimed that some customers who had lost money came to the bank

The clip showed some men who threw caution to the wind as they went into a fight with officials for not resolving their issues

A video shared by @instablog9ja claiming customers who had lost their money stormed a bank has gone viral.

In the said clip, the banking hall was very rowdy as some men started fighting. Bank officials with their face masks on tried to calm the situation.

The customers stormed the bank and started fighting over the inability to resolve their issues. Photo source: @instablog9ja

There is nothing we can do

A message that accompanied the video said that after customers reported about their lost funds in their account, bank officials said that there was nothing they could do to recover the sum.

Others customers who were not involved in the issue going on stood afar off as they observed the situation in surprise.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments and thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

topman_tech_registered_company said:

"Fight for your right. Even banks cant give you free 100 naira."

miss_eddyjames said:

"Why UBA bank always messing with Nigerians hard earn money?"

godson_gram__melanin said:

"Make una Sha no Touch my whooping sum of #15OO."

a_doyin_doyin said:

"I don’t know why banks don’t trace stolen money even after getting court and police statement. They are promoting this act..."

nelson_appy said:

"This is getting too much now, I don give up on top my 21k as dem no see anything do."

__veekie said:

"Someone needs to reach Nigerians how to sue. Cos them no sabi."

Man asked for his money

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the video of a Nigerian man disrupting a bank operation over an alleged withdrawal of N300,000 from his account stirred massive reactions on social media.

Posting the clip online, a Nigerian identified as Gbemi Dennis said the man's complaints have been unattended to for almost a month.

In the short video, the man who brought his children to the said bank said the kids have been sent out of school and there is no money to pay their fees.

Source: Briefly.co.za