Social media users have showered praises on Mary Angela and her newly wedded husband for including special needs kids on their wedding lineup

Angela disclosed that many of the parents she approached were unwilling to give her their children over the belief that they did not meet expectations

The couple's show of inclusivity has warmed the hearts of many online, bringing back the discussion on the need for such children to be allowed to participate in social events

In a rare show of inclusivity, a couple recently used two special needs children to be on their wedding lineup.

Special needs children Alvin and Stacyliz headlined the wedding line-up in a rare show of inclusivity. Photo credits: Peter James Association

According to the heartwarming story shared by the Peter James Foundation, the bride Mary Angela, a special needs teacher, requested parents with special needs children to bring them to her special day.

Details indicate that most of the parents who were approached were hesitant because they felt that their children did not meet the expectation to be flower girls.

When some of them saw Angela's persistence, two of them agreed to let their children, Alvin and Stacyliz, participate in the bridal lineup.

The forgotten children

The Association expressed concern in the fact that it is rare to see special needs children involved in social events, adding that most are left at home as the parents and neurotypical siblings attend.

"It's a dream come true for most children to be in a bridal lineup, 100 per cent sure that includes our neurodiverse children," wrote the Peter James Association.

The Association underpinned the need for parents and the community to include such children in all aspects of life to enable them to enjoy normal childhoods.

Take special needs children to social events

He explained that all that special needs children need is a little more support and patience, something that needs to be normalised.

"Take them with you to a family gathering, Christmas party, share a meal, a smile, a hug," James advised.

James prevailed upon every member of the community to be intentional about involving and embracing individuals with special needs.

Accolades from social media users

Linet Tanui:

"Wow, this couple should be recognised and offered an award for disability inclusion. She is such a beautiful soul."

Christine Chris Tinah:

"The most beautiful thing I have read and seen this year. Be blessed lovebirds."

Alice Thuita Njoroge:

"And the little ones are too cute, wow! Congratulations and happy blessed marriage to you two."

Paula Milian:

These kids deserve to be happy too. Be blessed Angie, you are so kind and God blesses people like you. I wish you all the best in your marriage."

