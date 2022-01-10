Noble Wisdom Dordoe, a Ghanaian man has recently shared how four innocent children got abandoned by their own parents

The young man narrated that the father of the two set of twins was the first to leave them and just after he came to the rescue of the single mother and the kids, the woman also left

According to Noble, the lady has not been in touch for three years now hence he has had to care for the children

An award winning Ghanaian humanitarian by the name of Noble Wisdom Dordoe has recently shared the story of two set of twins who unfortunately lack the support of their parents.

In his post on LinkedIn, Noble recounted that the father of the children was the first to leave and their mother had to single handedly care for them.

Noble with the twins Photo credit: Noble Wisdom Dordoe/Facebook

Source: UGC

After coming into contact with them on the street, Wisdom rented an a place for the mother and helped her start a petty trading.

The kind man also sent her four children to an elderly woman to help care for them to enable the woman have less responsibility on her hands and focus on their.

Much to his surprise, Noble decided to pay the children a visit one day only to be informed the mother has not paid a visit to her children in a long time and has not been to the place that was rented for her.

Source: Briefly News