A 10-year-old boy by the name of Jayden Fontenot saved the life of his mother and unborn brother

Jayden didn't hesitate when he was face to face with the daunting task of having to deliver his younger brother on the bathroom floor

When the baby was born, unable to breathe, Jayden quickly grabbed a nasal aspirator and saved his brother's life

The brave actions of 10-year-old Jayden Fontenot saved the lives of his mother and unborn brother.

Jayden found his mom bleeding out in the bathroom of their home in Sulphur, Louisiana after she unexpectedly went into early labour. The image of his younger brother's feet dangling out was all the confidence he needed as he stepped up to help his mom deliver his sibling.

This 10-year-old boy witnessed his mother going into labour and helped her deliver his baby brother. Image: Ashly Moreau

The breached nature of the birth made time a privilege that the family could not afford. It was clear by the blue colour of his brother's legs that he was not breathing and most likely would not survive for much longer.

A YouTube video posted by KPRC revealed that the brave actions of Jayden didn't stop after his brother was born. Realising that his brother still was not breathing, he quickly grabbed a nasal aspirator and saved the boy's life.

According to reports by Today, baby Daxx was breathing when emergency services arrived. They quickly transported the newborn to a nearby hospital.

