A video has shown a house that was abandoned with a Mustang car in it by its owner after the person died

The beautiful building is now upside down as there are no persons to take care of the millionaire's property

Many people who reacted to the video talked about the negative effects of not having a family member to look after one's estate

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man, Steve Ronin, has posted a video of a millionaire's mansion that was built in the 1950s. The house was abandoned after the owner died in the 2000s.

While exploring the house, Steve said that the building looks simple as there are no complicated designs. One of his team members hit the wall of the house and they noticed a movement.

The house is now inhabited by bush animals. Photo source: Steve Ronin

Source: Facebook

She had a letter

A shot of the living room shows tattered furniture. The man said it feels as if the place has had visitors recently, perhaps someone who came for a photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The movement noticed earlier was later discovered to be that of an animal. A small-sized bed meant for a person was in the house and also a letter asking the deceased owner how she was feeling.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3 million views with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

Brian McIntyre said:

"Duh... you can tell the camera person stomped the floor. Try a different type of drama."

Lisa Acker said:

"Don't turn what your initial adventure into a paranormal sham."

Marty Byrde said:

"In what universe was this ever a millionaire lol."

Peya Salvacion said:

"Alone and no one to take care of the elderly? I'm beginning to feel sad.....and leaving all the stuff behind....no one ever care to look after the house?"

Inside old house with 100s of cars

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that some surprising discoveries have been made inside old abandoned mansions recently found with many things intact.

The reasons for the abandonment of these mansions have many at times been bankruptcy, death and others unexplainable.

Popular explorer Steve Ronin stunned internet users with an old abandoned mansion he discovered with 100s of cars in it like Volkswagen Beetle, Lincoln Continental and so forth.

Source: Briefly News