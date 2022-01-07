A video showing the new BMW Flow electric car changing its colour has generated mixed reactions on Instagram

E-ink technology is used to create wrappings around every section of the car's body to achieve that purpose

Many people who reacted to the video of the car said that it may help promote crime and worsen security in society

When talking about cars in the past, much has always been said about speed and source of power. The new BMW Flow electric SUV changes the conversation.

The car can change its body colour when the owner presses a button. CNN reports that the trick was made possible with special wrapping around the car’s body.

Many people said that the car will pose a big security risk. Image: @cnn

Source: Instagram

How it was made

A video shared on Instagram showed how the car transformed from black to grey and back to its original colour.

According to the same media, the wrappings use an e-ink technology found in screens. To achieve an ever-changing body, colour panels were affixed to the body in a perfect way.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700,000 views with more than 900 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

izzyvw said:

"Now I have to remeber where i pa:rked and what color i left my car!"

thereelkylestyle said:

"Get getaway car. I see them using it in the next James Bond 007."

timmytimmycocopop said:

"Perfect now I can commit a crime and change my cars color on the fly."

insta_lensiam said:

"Would never get road registered."

mia_sophia_0000 said:

"This gives bad ideas to the thieves and headache to the police."

Source: Briefly News