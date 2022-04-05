Hollywood actor, Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett’s feelings about the slap her man gave Chris Rock at the Oscars has now been made known

According to an insider, Jada agreed that Will overreacted by slapping Chris Rock at the much talked about event

Recall that Rock had made a joke about Jada’s hair loss and Will got on stage and smacked the comedian across the face

The much talked about moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars has continued to cause a buzz on social media and Jada Pinkett’s take on the matter has now been made known.

According to reports from Daily Mail, a source close to the couple claimed that Jada wished Will had not slapped Chris Rock.

Recall that on March 28, 2022, Chris Rock had joked about Jada’s hair loss at the Oscars and Will Smith got on stage to give him a slap across the face before going back to his seat where he shouted at the comedian to keep his wife’s name out of his fu*cking mouth.

Since the unfortunate event happened, it has sparked a series of debates on social media with people taking sides between the two stars.

According to an insider, the couple is in agreement that Will overreacted. The source said to US Weekly:

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

It was also explained that Jada did not want her husband to get into a fight over her because she wasn't one of those women who needed protecting, the source claimed.

However, it was noted that Jada will stand by her man.

