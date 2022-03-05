An amazing young lady who served as the bridesmaid for a wedding delighted the couple and guests at the reception

Awura Ama Abraham hit the dance floor to show off her legwork as she delivered intense dance moves

The young lady was captured sporting a suit and coordinating black bow tie for the occasion in a video that has gained reactions

A lively groomslady, Awura Ama Abraham, delighted a couple, bridesmaids, and guests with her intense dance skills at a wedding reception.

The marriage was between Ghanaian groom Paakwesi Darlington and his bride @i.am.cece.

In a short video seen by Briefly News, Awura Ama is seen donning a suit and matching bow tie. She added black hair extension and dark shades to complement her looks for the occasion.

The less than a minute clip shows the groomslady on the dancefloor as she displayed her dancing moves, delighting people at the ceremony with her impressive leg works.

Awura Ama entertained the couple, bridesmaids, and guests who cheered her on as she delivered her moves along with a banging tune.

The video has raked in over 2,000 views and the reactions of peeps on social media. Many shared the feel-good vibe to improve the mood across peeps' timelines.

Watch the video below:

Lady in long dress steals show at Hausa wedding, winds waist like rubber in video

Briefly News previously reported that at wedding occasions, the couples are usually the centre of attention from start to finish, at least, that is the plan. But a female guest stole a couple's shine at a Hausa wedding with her impressive dance display.

A short clip from the occasion shared by @asoebispecial on Instagram showed the lady in a long dress that covered almost all parts of her body take to the dancefloor. Backing the crowd, she started shaking her waist and then went down slowly before switching to twerking.

She remained down and twerked hard on a spot that other ladies had to come out and appreciate her talented display. Ladies rained cash on the dancing female wedding guest.

