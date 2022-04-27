A video has shown the extent of human kindness after one man saw a wheelchair-bound person in the rain and decided to help

The person was sitting in heavy rain in a wheelchair without an umbrella and help came his way when a kind stranger was passing

The video showed the stranger as he promptly came down from his car with an umbrella and proceeded to give it to the struggling stranger

A moment of rare kindness was recently caught on video and posted on the internet. It captures the time a man came down from his car and gave an umbrella to a stranger who was sitting in the rain.

The man was passing in his car but noticed the discomfiture of the fellow and one other caregiver. He promptly decided to help with the umbrella. The recipient was sitting in a wheelchair.

The kind stranger seen rushing to give the umbrella out. Photo credit: @viralhog

Selfless action is rare to see

His action which has gone viral is rare to see. He has attracted heavy accolades on social media where he is described in flowering words by users.

One other thing that also caught people's attention was how he did the kind act. He did not wait to be thanked or even identified by the receiver of the umbrella. He just gave it out and walked away.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@kizidelo said:

"This type of content I want to see whenever I get on the internet."

@stephaniesirron commented:

"Love kind people."

@ronkeyzee reacted:

"God bless his heart."

@kaitlin_harrison23 commented:

"Bless that man, hope he’s doing well."

@william.tupou said:

"This is unreal love seeing these kindness from people from around the world! This is what the world needs respect and love for one another."

@limitbreaker_rb said:

"So good people still exist."

