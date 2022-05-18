Nana Asare Koranteng, popular known as Praye Tintin has shared how he spent over R 40 00 0 to save his mother from passing away

40 00 In an interview, the musician recounted that the pastors he sought to pray and heal his mother failed and after his mother died, she revealed some fake pastors to him in a dream

Praye Tintin currently considers himself as a non-christian but he believe in the excitence of God

Well-Known Ghanaian musician Praye Tintin who is legally known as Nana Asare Koranteng has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the SVTV Africa show where he opened up about how he lost his faith in Christianity.

The video sighted by Briefly News on YouTube had the musician intimated that prior to losing his mother to ailment, he reached out to many pastors to pray and deliver his mother and majority of the time, he was asked to pay an amount.

Praye Tintin sing, in an interview and posing for the camera. Photo credit: @prayetintin/Instagram

Praye Tintin revealed that he spent over R40 000 on the 'men of God' with the hope that her mother could be saved from death but that was not the chase.

According to him, he was even advised by his own sick mother to stop wasting money on pastors as most of them are not from God. He added that after his mother passed. He had a dream where his mother showed him all the pastors who are truly work for God and those who are not.

The young man stated that he believes there is a God and he considers himself as a spiritual person but now, he does not identify as a Christian.

The musician shared more about his life so far in the video linked below;

