A video has gone viral in which a lady is seen getting her edges filled with the use of an eyebrow pencil

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the hairstyle hack

Only a while ago, a lady shared a video of the hair she got after patronising an online hair vendor

When it comes to rocking the perfectly laid edges, there are many tricks in the book that ladies use to achieve these looks.

Apparently, one of these tricks involves a brow pencil as seen in a trending video.

In the video shared by the Instagram hair page, @black_hair_code, a lady sporting a ponytail hairstyle is seen getting her edges filled in with a use of a pencil.

Internet users share thoughts

princess_chisa:

"It's cool until rain fall ontop of am or she sweats."

peanutspumpkin:

"Now we know why the hair is the way it is. Don't stress your scalp or put on things that don't belong."

debbi.blige:

"Eye brow pencil on hair? "

nikkiboomboom9:

"Just stop wearing tight ponytail."

the_chan_ban:

"What happens if she rub her hair like we always do when it’s in a ponytail lol."

lisa_luvv_28:

"Its all good until she sweats or it rains."

xxexoticzphynest917xx:

"No. Get a healthier style and look for treatments to grow the hair back."

