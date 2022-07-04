A trending video showing a happy Nigerian housemaid has stirred a lot of emotional reactions on social media

In the video, the maid was presented with the gift of a brand new smartphone and her joy simply knew no bounds

The young lady went wild in jubilation, hugging her madam passionately even as she shed tears of joy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A nice video of a happy housemaid who got a gift from her madam has stirred emotional reactions.

The joyous maid was presented with a new smartphone by her madam who has been described as a nice woman.

The phone was a birthday gift to the housemaid. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: UGC

As her madam stepped into the room with the phone and presented it to her, she jumped up the moment she realised what she was holding. It was a birthday gift.

Even the kids in the room joined her in celebration as she hugged the kind woman and then shed tears of joy in the video shared by @instablog9ja.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

@iamjchiamaka said:

"To tell you it's not fake. Even the baby there is sharing in the hugs. Babies don't pretend. I love it!"

@excellent_pinna said:

"Where una dey see good maids somebody please hook me up, the one I have will soon steal me and my house."

@aminatatolagbe said:

"She must be a really good girl because the little baby hugged her also."

@ladies_corner_nig said:

"Tears rolled down my eyes."

@olori_nia said:

"I shed tears of joy for her."

@olamiteebo said:

"You can tell the kids love her too."

@family_affair_by_mel said:

"Na house help when calm down go enjoy madam."

@edu_orazu said:

"Tell me how this domestic help go get mind do her madam or madam kids bad thing?"

@greatjohnsonfoundation said:

"By the way she’s being consoled by the little kids around her, you can tell she’s a good person."

House-help gets visa to travel with madam

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a house-help got a visa to travel alongside her madam.

In a video that trended for days, the maid was seen celebrating and riding on her madam's back.

Emotional social media users praised the woman for her kind gesture towards the maid.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng